Today's events for Monday, Aug. 30
Toasted Marshmallow Day

Summer is around the corner and many people are probably really looking forward to soaking up the sun at the beach. As temperatures rise, however, so do visits to the emergency room. Here are some safety precautions you should keep in mind. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

It’s Toasted Marshmallow Day, so get out those sticks and fire up the grill! We prefer ours scorched, please.

The forecast calls for HOT weather today, so head to a nearby beach to cool off. Kenosha County has an abundance of public beaches, on Lake Michigan and on smaller, inland lakes. Lake Michigan beaches are Pennoyer Park Beach: 3601 Seventh Ave., Simmons Island Beach: 5001 Simmons Island Drive, Eichelman Park Beach: 6125 Third Ave., Southport Beach: 7825 First Ave. and Carol Beach public beach: A few blocks south of 106th Street on Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie. Admission is free. Note: There are no lifeguards on duty at any Lake Michigan beaches. Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.

The historic Washington Park Velodrome hosts bike racing tonight. Registration for Stock Bike Racing (open to everyone, from age 3 to adults) starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. To race, bring your bike and a helmet. For more details, go to www.kenoshavelodrome.com.

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

