Today's events for Monday, Aug. 30

It’s Toasted Marshmallow Day, so get out those sticks and fire up the grill! We prefer ours scorched, please.

The forecast calls for HOT weather today, so head to a nearby beach to cool off. Kenosha County has an abundance of public beaches, on Lake Michigan and on smaller, inland lakes. Lake Michigan beaches are Pennoyer Park Beach: 3601 Seventh Ave., Simmons Island Beach: 5001 Simmons Island Drive, Eichelman Park Beach: 6125 Third Ave., Southport Beach: 7825 First Ave. and Carol Beach public beach: A few blocks south of 106th Street on Lakeshore Drive in Pleasant Prairie. Admission is free. Note: There are no lifeguards on duty at any Lake Michigan beaches. Be careful out there! Currents can be very dangerous.

The historic Washington Park Velodrome hosts bike racing tonight. Registration for Stock Bike Racing (open to everyone, from age 3 to adults) starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. To race, bring your bike and a helmet. For more details, go to www.kenoshavelodrome.com.