Today's events for Monday, Dec. 12

National Poinsettia Day is Dec. 12, celebrating the beautiful blooms that brighten up the holiday season. The flowers come in traditional red and white and new-fangled varieties in peach and polka dots, too. Whichever variety you choose, don’t forget to water it.

The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. This year’s Holiday Light Walk includes the Country Store, fire pits, holiday music and s’more kits. Open 5 to 9 p.m. each day through Dec. 18. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com for updates on Santa’s schedule at the farm.

Head to the Pringle Nature Center, inside Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., for the annual “Holiday Gnome Hunt.” Participants can find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 Pringle Nature Center family membership. Also, stop by the nature center during open hours to visit the gnome photo booth. This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. For more details, go to pringlenc.org/events.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry has opened its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.

Are you ready for some football? Finish your Monday with NFL action when the New England Patriots visit the Arizona cardinals. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.