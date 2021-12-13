Today's events for Monday, Dec. 13

It’s National Cocoa Day, so enjoy a cup (or two, or more) of that hot cocoa (topped with marshmallows) while wrapping gifts. Or while putting off wrapping gifts!

The Kenosha Public Library System continues its Holiday Concert Series with a performance this afternoon featuring the Tremper Instrumental Ensemble. Kathryn Ripley directs the group for a live instrumental performance of holiday classics. The free performance is 4 to 5 p.m. at the Uptown Neighborhood Library, 2419 63rd St.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Are you ready for some football? Finish your Monday with NFL action when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

