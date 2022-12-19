Today's events for Monday, Dec. 19

Here’s a fun way to spend your Monday: UW-Parkside Athletics and the Kenosha YMCA are hosting Holiday Hoops on Dec. 19, inside DeSimone Arena. There’s a Rangers men’s basketball game at 4 p.m., plus fun stuff like photos with Santa Claus (starting at 3 p.m.), a toy drive (bring a new toy or purchase a $10 raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes). At halftime, kids can “shoot around” the basketball court and get autographs from the players. Note: Admission is free for children under age 12 and just $5 for Kenosha YMCA members.

Head to the Pringle Nature Center, inside Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., for the annual “Holiday Gnome Hunt.” Participants can find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 Pringle Nature Center family membership. Also, stop by the nature center during open hours to visit the gnome photo booth. This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. For more details, go to pringlenc.org/events.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry has opened its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.

Are you ready for some football? Finish your Monday with NFL action when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers at what is sure to be a chilly Lambeau Field. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.