Today's events for Monday, Dec. 5

It’s Walt Disney Day, celebrating the man who gave the world classic animated films, along with theme parks and a whole lotta merchandising opportunities. You could celebrate by going to Disney World but if that’s not in your budget, watch a Disney movie. There are, literally, thousands to choose from. Enjoy!

Carthage College’s Hedberg Library is hosting Hedberg’s Holiday Family Night from 5:30 to 7:30 this evening in the library on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. There will be games and crafts for the kids, as well as an interactive reading of the classic book “The Polar Express.” Readings will occur at 6 and 7 p.m. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Also at Carthage College this evening, Katiann Nelson will perform her clarinet recital “The Other Half” at 7:30 p.m. in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. The recital will focus on pieces by women, the “other half” of composers who historically have had less recognition than their male counterparts. She will be joined for a few pieces by soprano singer Peg Cleveland and pianist Melissa Cardamone. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A, is hosting a launch party from 7 to 9 tonight to celebrate the release of “The Widowmaker” with Hannah Morrissey. This is the second book in the Black Harbor series. Morrissey will be joined by author David Ellis to talk about her new release and what else is happening in Black Harbor. For more details on ticket options, go to blue-house-books.com.

The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. This year’s Holiday Light Walk includes the Country Store, fire pits, holiday music and s’more kits. Open 5 to 9 p.m. each day through Dec. 18. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com for updates on Santa’s schedule at the farm.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry has opened its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.