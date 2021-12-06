Today's events for Monday, Dec. 6

It’s St. Nicholas Day, so hang up a stocking or leave out a shoe to see if he leaves you something sweet.
The Kenosha Public Library System continues off its Holiday Concert Series with a performance this afternoon featuring the Tremper Instrumental Ensemble. Kathryn Ripley directs the group for a live instrumental performance of holiday classics. The free performance is 4 to 5 p.m. at the Simmons Neighborhood Library, 711 59th Place.
The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.
Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.
People are also reading…
The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Are you ready for some football? Finish your Monday with NFL action when the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.