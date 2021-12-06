Today's events for Monday, Dec. 6

It’s St. Nicholas Day, so hang up a stocking or leave out a shoe to see if he leaves you something sweet.

The Kenosha Public Library System continues off its Holiday Concert Series with a performance this afternoon featuring the Tremper Instrumental Ensemble. Kathryn Ripley directs the group for a live instrumental performance of holiday classics. The free performance is 4 to 5 p.m. at the Simmons Neighborhood Library, 711 59th Place.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Are you ready for some football? Finish your Monday with NFL action when the New England Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

