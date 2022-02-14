Today's events for Monday, Feb. 14

Happy Valentine’s Day! Do something sweet for someone else — and for yourself. We suggest eating lots of dark chocolate! It’s also Book Giving Day, which is a great way to celebrate the book lover in your life (including yourself).

Snuggle with your sweetie at Tinseltown theater, 7101 70th Court, which is showing a “Dog: Valentine’s Day Sneak Preview” tonight. It’s a special showing of the upcoming comedy “Dog” (terrible title, right?) about an Army Ranger (Tatum) and his dog, Lulu, who are racing down the Pacific coast to make it to a soldier’s funeral on time. 7 and 9:45 p.m. cinemark.com.

Looking for live music with tour Valentine date tonight? One place that offers live music each Monday is Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening.

Take your Valentine on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The Cream Puff Drive-Thru offers Cocoa Cream Puffs and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. You can order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.