Today's events for Monday, Feb. 21

It’s Sticky Bun Day, so get ready to lick those fingers!

Kenosha Restaurant Week continues today, with dining out specials at 53 Kenosha County businesses. In addition to the dining deals, there are several opportunities to win Kenosha area restaurant gift cards through Visit Kenosha’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Learn more at visitkenosha.com/rw, where you can also find the list of participating businesses and special offers. Then, dig in!

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

