We’re seeing red today for a wonderful reason: Feb 27 is Strawberry Day. Enjoy this fruit any way you like; our favorites include strawberry shortcake.

The Northside Library is celebrating National Pokémon Day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with games, crafts, 3D printing, movies, and more. All ages are welcome, and costumes and other Pokémon-wear is encouraged. All activities are FREE at the library, 1500 27th Ave., and include: an Obstacle Course (9:30-11 a.m., ages 5 and younger), a Perler Beads craft (1:30-3:30 p.m., ages 9 and older), Pokèmon Bingo (3-4 p.m., all ages), the movie “Detective Pikachu” (4:30-6 p.m.), crafting for teens and adults (4-6 p.m.). And make sure to snap your pic at the Pokèmon photo booth, open all day. For more details, to go mkpl.info.

Monday night music alert: A free recital featuring Christopher Sapp starts at 7:30 tonight at Carthage College’s in H.F. Johnson Recital Hall on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Sapp has worked for College Light Opera Company, Ohio Light Opera and Disney Cruise Line — and is currently a “swing performer” in the Broadway National Tour of “Les Misérables.” Sapp will be accompanied by Professor Matthew Hougland. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

The Kenosha Library System hosts free book clubs, open to everyone., including today’s Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club, meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

The Kenosha Public Museum is hosting “Pollination Investigation.” Explore the essential role that pollinators play in the natural world. Through pollinator profiles, learn about different pollinators – from butterflies and hummingbirds to bats and the wind – and their favorite flowers based on floral characteristics like flower shape, color, scent and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.