Today's events for Monday, Jan. 10

It’s Houseplant Appreciation Day, so at least give your green friends some water!

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for the Mystery Lovers’ Book Club, meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The Public Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Current exhibits include Chiwaukee Prairie photos by Dana Garrigan and a collection of Inuit art. Admission is free. 262-653-4140.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Are you ready for some football? End your Monday with some on-field action. The College Football Championship Game — 7 p.m. on ESPN — pits the Georgia Bulldogs against the Crimson Tide of Alabama. As if we couldn’t see this one coming months ago! Remember: Alabama trounced Georgia on Dec. 4, making this rematch also a grudge match. As for us, no matter who wins or loses, it’s one more excuse to eat nachos.

