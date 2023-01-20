Today's events for Monday, Jan. 16 (copy)

Today is National Cheese Lover’s Day, so don’t feel bleu, throw a feta or act capriciously. January 20th is a gouda day to kummin over and have some cheddar or asiago or fontina! The earliest record of cheese making dates back to 5,500 BCE in what is now Poland. Today there are over 1,400 varieties of cheese.

Today is also Penguin Awareness Day, but isn’t that every day? You can celebrate your love of penguins on Jan. 20 (or any day you choose) by meeting some of these wonderful animals. The Brookfield Zoo near Chicago hosts Penguins Encounters. You must sign up in advance; select a date and time at czs.org/PenguinEncounters.

The “Lost in Time” burlesque show at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56h St., opens tonight. A live band will perform throughout the show. The house band is the Kenosha group Tail Spin, led by trumpeter Keith Browne and features vocalist Erin McKeon Riccio.. Tailspin also features “the powerful vocal talents of Erin McKeon Riccio. Performances are 8 p.m. today and 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and can be purchased online at ktownburlesque.com.

Why not try your hand in decorating a quilt? A Kindness Week Community Quilt project continues daily through Jan. 21 at the Civil War Museum Resource Center, 5400 First Ave.Throughout Kindness Week, visitors are invited to come to the Civil War Museum and decorate a fabric square with markers to show how you practice kindness every day. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Warehouse Super Show” through Jan. 29. An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. this evening. The Jan. 14 reception is free, and refreshments are available. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.