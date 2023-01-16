Today's events for Monday, Jan. 16

You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. But you can’t deny their popularity. Fig Newtons have remained a much-loved pastry for over a century, so no wonder they get their own day. January 16 is National Fig Newton Day and we know you can’t wait to enjoy a few in celebration.

The 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will be held at noon at Gateway Technical College, 3520 30th Ave. This year’s theme is “Recapturing the Dream to Make it a Reality” with guest speaker Elizabeth Rosiles-Zavala, director of Hispanic Student Programming. This is a free public event.

The “Moving Forward to Sustainable Change” Community Forum 6 p.m., at Lincoln Middle School Auditorium, 6729 18th Ave. The City of Kenosha will feature eight diverse organizations/groups who will assemble as a panel and share the work they continue to do with inclusion, equality and equity during this community forum. This is free public event.

Why not try your hand in decorating a quilt? A Kindness Week Community Quilt project continues daily through Jan. 21 at the Civil War Museum Resource Center, 5400 First Ave.Throughout Kindness Week, visitors are invited to come to the Civil War Museum and decorate a fabric square with markers to show how you practice kindness every day. Contact: Doug Dammann at ddammann@kenosha.org or 262-653-4140. Free public event.

The “Super Wildcard Weekend” in the NFL action wraps up tonight when the Cowboys visit the Buccaneers (7:15 p.m., ABC and ESPN).

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Warehouse Super Show” through Jan. 29. An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. this evening. The Jan. 14 reception is free, and refreshments are available. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.