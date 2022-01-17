Today's events for Monday, Jan. 17

Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. And while the “Golden Girl” didn’t quite make it to the century mark, he fans are still celebrating:

The “Betty White 100th Birthday and Celebration of Life” is 5 to 9 p.m. today (Jan. 17) at Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. Joan Roehre is hosting this party, with clips of White’s work playing on a big screen. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. Note: Masks are required.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young” is playing today at Tinseltown Theatre in Kenosha and Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant. Screenings are 1, 4 and 7 p.m. The special will feature clips of White’s work, along with what producers are calling “a backstage look at her career,” along with tributes from colleagues and friends including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Valerie Bertinelli. Go to cinemark.com or marcustheatres.com for tickets.

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The Public Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Current exhibits include Chiwaukee Prairie photos by Dana Garrigan and a collection of Inuit art. Admission is free. 262-653-4140.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.