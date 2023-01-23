Today's events for Monday, Jan. 23

Grab a slice to today because it’s National Pie Day. Sponsored by the American Pie Council (yes, that’s a real thing!), National Pie Day lets us enjoy one of our favorite desserts guilt-free. After all, we’re celebrating a national holiday!

The Kenosha Library System hosts free book clubs, open to everyone., including today’s Fantasy/Sci-Fi Book Club, meeting 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.

Kenosha’s Public Museum and Dinosaur Discovery Museum offer free admission and a slew of free programs, too. At the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, you’ll find life-size replica casts of your favorite prehistoric reptiles, interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. Current exhibits at the Kenosha Public Museum include “Pollination Investigation” and “Wild Ones — Native Plants and Natural Landscapes,” both running through March 5.

Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art, 2001 Alford Park Drive, and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, are currently teaming up on an “Intercollegiate Exchange Show,” with exhibits happening at both locations, showcasing their art students’ works. Call 262-595-2342 for more information.

Kenosha’s Downtown Pollard Gallery displays a portion of the George and Nan Pollard collection, as well as the works of guest artists. This month, the gallery is raffling four pieces by member artists. Raffle tickets are available through Jan. 23. for $1 each or six for $5. You need not be present to win. 514 56th St. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 262-657-7529.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Warehouse Super Show” through Jan. 29. Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.