Today's events for Monday, Jan. 24

It’s Peanut Butter Day, and we can think of plenty of ways to enjoy this protein-packed food. Start off with peanut butter on toast for breakfast, much on a hearty PB&J sandwich for lunch and top if off with Bobby Flay’s Grilled Tofu and Chicken Pad Thai recipe. It uses peanut butter to give the dish a creamy, indulgent feel. Or just eat it straight out of the jar!

While you’re munching all those peanut butter dishes, settle on your couch for some marching band action: The new unscripted series “March” takes the field tonight with Prairie View A&M University’s top-ranked marching band as they compete against other historically Black colleges and universities. 7 p.m., The CW

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The Public Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Current exhibits include Chiwaukee Prairie photos by Dana Garrigan and a collection of Inuit art. Admission is free. 262-653-4140.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.