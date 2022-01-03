 Skip to main content
Today's events for Monday, Jan. 3

Kenosha Public Museum

The Kenosha Public Museum

It’s the Festival of Sleep Day ... so maybe go back to bed?

Head to the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for Legos @ the Library. The free program is designed for families with children ages 5 and up. Kids are invited to come to the library to build with LEGOs. The creations will be then displayed at the library. Admission is free.

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The Public Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Current exhibits include Chiwaukee Prairie photos by Dana Garrigan and a collection of Inuit art. Admission is free. 262-653-4140.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Are you ready for some football? End your Monday with some on-field NFL action when the Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

