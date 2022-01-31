Today's events for Monday, Jan. 31

Today is the final day of Soup Month, so warm up with a bowl (or two ... or three) of your favorite chicken noodle. Don’t skimp on the oyster crackers!

Get outside and enjoy this winter wonderland! In the City of Kenosha, popular sledding hills include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, and Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive, which has a steep hill with views of the Carthage College campus. The “Mount Olympus” of sledding hills in Kenosha County is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers.

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. The Public Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Current exhibits include Chiwaukee Prairie photos by Dana Garrigan and a collection of Inuit art. Admission is free. 262-653-4140.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

