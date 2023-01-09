Today's events for Monday, Jan. 9

Jan. 9 is National Clean Off Your Desk Day, so spend a few minutes to get ride of some of that office clutter and create a cleaner, tidier workspace. Is your desk covered in papers? Has your workstation been taken over by junk? Are you drowning in stuff you don’t even need? Are is that just us? But give us a few minutes before starting. We really need to read through our 2022 Dilbert comic-strip-a-day calendar before tossing it.

Carthage College is offering a free, one-night performance of “Memento Mori,” a new play that was performed in November at the college. The Monday night performance serves as a send-off for the Region III Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Jan. 11-15 in Flint, Mich. The cast and crew will then travel to Ireland in late January to showcase the play in Dublin and Killarney. The performance is 7 tonight in Wartburg Auditorium, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The performance is open seating. No tickets are needed.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Go ice skating under the lights in Downtown Kenosha, where the city’s 32-by-60-foot ice rink is back for another season. Skaters are welcome seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It’s especially fun to skate after dark, when the lights illuminate the rink, nestled in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., next to City Hall and the harbor. It’s free to skate, and if you don’t have your own skates, it’s free to borrow a pair, too. The Skate Hut is open at the rink from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. (Note: You need a photo ID to check out skates.) The skates, in child and adult sizes, are available on a first-come-first-served basis at the Skate Hut.