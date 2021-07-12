Today's events for Monday, July 12

It’s Town Crier Day, celebrating the days before news media, when the town criers were responsible for keeping the populace up to date with the latest news and events — you know, like how your sister uses Facebook. You can always rely on your Kenosha News, of course, for all the local news, but we admit to having a soft spot for those town criers of old.
Head to Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the library’s patio. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.
The Kenosha Public Library is also hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby every week. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.
The historic Washington Park Velodrome hosts bike racing tonight. Registration for Stock Bike Racing (open to everyone) starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. To race, bring your bike and a helmet. For more details, go to www.kenoshavelodrome.com.
Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.