Today's events for Monday, July 18

The historic Washington Park Velodrome hosts bike racing tonight. Registration for Stock Bike Racing (open to everyone, from age 3 to adults) starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. To race, bring your bike and a helmet. For more details, go to www.kenoshavelodrome.com.

The Kenosha Public Library is hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.