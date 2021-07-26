Today's events for Monday, July 26

The historic Washington Park Velodrome hosts bike racing tonight. Registration for Stock Bike Racing (open to everyone) starts at 6 p.m., with races starting at 6:30 p.m. To race, bring your bike and a helmet. For more details, go to www.kenoshavelodrome.com.
Head to Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the library’s patio. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.
The Kenosha Public Library is also hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby every week. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.
The Fantasy/Sci Fi Book Club meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave. The club is for people who “love fantasy and science fiction as much as you do.” There are no specific books to read. For more information, contact Shannon Urban at surban@mykpl.info or call 262-564-6130.