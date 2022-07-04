Today's events for Monday, July 4

Happy birthday, America! Now, get out there and celebrate:

In Downtown Kenosha, “Celebrate America” activities along the harbor are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. Live music, the Dock Dogs Diving contest and vendors are north of 54th Street between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue, with more music and vendors in Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. Admission is free and open to the public. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The Dock Dogs Diving contest is in a large pool set up next to the harbor, on 54th Street, east of Sixth Avenue. On-site registration and practice begins at 11 a.m. today, with performances beginning an hour later. Big Air Finals start at 7 p.m.

The Somers Parade steps off at 2 p.m. today on Highway E — with an ice cream social in the Town Hall after the parade.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band plays its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, starting at 4 p.m. Live music at the Pennoyer Park band shell continues at 7 p.m. with Yesterday’s Children, leading up to the fireworks show.

The City of Kenosha’s fireworks are launched east of Celebration Place near the museum campus Downtown. The fireworks start about 9:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.