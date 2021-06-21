Today's events for Monday, June 21

It’s World Music Day, so whistle a happy tune.

Now that it’s officially summer (and we’ve had the hot weather to prove!) cool off at one of area beaches. There are plenty of beaches on Lake Michigan, and one of the most popular area beaches is in Silver Lake County Park, 27000 85th St. in Salem. The beach is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Daily entry fees are $5 per vehicle for Kenosha County residents; $25 per vehicle for non-residents. Annual passes are $30 for Kenosha County residents and property owners; $100 for non-residents. Kayak and paddle board rentals are available.

Head to Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the library’s patio. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.