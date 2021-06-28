Today's events for Monday, June 28

It’s Paul Bunyan Day, honoring everyone’s favorite lumberjack. Chop a tree down in his honor! (We’re KIDDING about that part. Plant a tree instead.)

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, taking on the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Festival Foods is hosting a Food Drive at the game, so bring some non-perishable food items to donate. You’ll get $1 off your ticket per canned food item you bring, up to five cans. It’s also Country Night, with country music songs playing all night. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Head to Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the library’s patio. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.