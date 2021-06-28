 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Monday, June 28
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Monday, June 28

{{featured_button_text}}
Minn Paul Bunyan and Babe.jpg

Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox have been greeting visitors (in statue form) to Bemidji, Minn., since 1937.

 Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News

It’s Paul Bunyan Day, honoring everyone’s favorite lumberjack. Chop a tree down in his honor! (We’re KIDDING about that part. Plant a tree instead.)

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, taking on the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Festival Foods is hosting a Food Drive at the game, so bring some non-perishable food items to donate. You’ll get $1 off your ticket per canned food item you bring, up to five cans. It’s also Country Night, with country music songs playing all night. 6:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Head to Simmons Library, 711 59th Place, for an outdoor Preschool Storytime on the library’s patio. At 10 a.m., the half-hour program, with rhymes and songs, takes place in the park on the north side of the library parking lot. Admission is free. The program is aimed at 3- to 5-year-old children; bring a blanket or towel to sit on.

The Kenosha Public Library is also hosting Chess Night in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave. The Kenosha Chess Association hosts games from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays outside the park’s Oribiletti Center. All ages and abilities are welcome. Also: The library’s Book Truck will be parked nearby every week. You can sign up for a library card, check out and return items, and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert