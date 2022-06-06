Today's events for Monday, June 6

June is Dairy Month. Since we’re living in the Dairy State, it’s your patriotic duty to consume as many dairy products as possible during Dairy Month. Sure, you could pour skim milk over your breakfast cereal and enjoy some plain Greek yogurt with fruit after lunch. But we prefer to celebrate Dairy Month in the most delicious way — and that means eating ice cream! And we’re pretty sure whipped cream is also a dairy product, so go ahead and build that sundae.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for an outdoor Family Storytime. From 6 to 6:30 p.m., participants will read stories and sing songs in the area on the north side of the parking lot. Bring a blanket or towel to sit on and enjoy socially distanced stories, rhymes, and songs. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum features art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. And while you’re at the museum, check out the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit. Simply gorgeous!

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

