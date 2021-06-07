Today's events for Monday, June 7

It’s Chocolate Ice Cream Day! To celebrate, eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner today. Plus, fit in a few snacks, too. Chocolate ice cream can be enjoyed on its own, in a cone, in an ice cream sandwich or as part of a sundae. Enjoy!

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish are home today at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road, for a 6:05 p.m. game. Tonight is Teacher Appreciation Night, hosted by Educators’ Credit Union. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field. Up next: K-Town Bobber Appreciation Nights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, opening at 4 p.m. weekdays and at noon on Saturday and Sunday. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

Looking to start your week with some fresh produce and other goodies? Head to the Highway11 Outdoor Market, in the parking lot adjacent to the Fountain Banquet Hall parking lot, 8505 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, through Nov. 1.

