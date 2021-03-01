Today's events: For Monday, March 1

Welcome to March and the start of a new month that is, thankfully, not February!

Today is also Pig Day, celebrating our porcine friends and their huge contributions to out world. So maybe hold off on the bacon today, OK?

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. Tonight’s live stream interview features Alejandro Alumbreros, who shares insight into his experiences stepping in as director of UW-Parkside’s contemporary a cappella group, Parkside Range. 7 p.m. Find the live stream at uwp.edu/rita.

Also, the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New films include the live action/animated film “Tom & Jerry,” based on the beloved cartoons. It is described as “a major commotion picture.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

