 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events: For Monday, March 1
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events: For Monday, March 1

{{featured_button_text}}
pigs

Happy Pig Day!

Welcome to March and the start of a new month that is, thankfully, not February!

Today is also Pig Day, celebrating our porcine friends and their huge contributions to out world. So maybe hold off on the bacon today, OK?

While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. Tonight’s live stream interview features Alejandro Alumbreros, who shares insight into his experiences stepping in as director of UW-Parkside’s contemporary a cappella group, Parkside Range. 7 p.m. Find the live stream at uwp.edu/rita.

Also, the UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New films include the live action/animated film “Tom & Jerry,” based on the beloved cartoons. It is described as “a major commotion picture.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with seventh OWI
Local News

Man charged with seventh OWI

A California man is being charged for his seventh operative while intoxicated offense after backing into another vehicle on Cooper Road in Ple…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert