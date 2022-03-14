Today's events for Monday, March 14

Normally, math and dessert do not mix. Except today! It’s Pi Day, so indulge your love for lemon meringue. Here’s the scoop: Pi is the symbol for the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because Pi = 3.1415926535 … if you can go further than that, we’ll buy you a slice!

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Jazz Week starts tonight with a 7 p.m. performance by the Lenard Simpson Quartet. Simpson is a saxophonist, composer and educator from Milwaukee. In Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for the Mystery Lovers’ Book Club, meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.

