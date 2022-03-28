Today's events for Monday, March 28

It’s Eat Something on a Stick Day — and it’s not even Wisconsin State Fair time yet! To celebrate, try planning an entire meal of a starter, main course and dessert, all served on sticks. Examples include cheese-and-sausage on stick as a starter, grilled shrimp, mushrooms and red peppers on skewers as a main course and chocolate-covered strawberries on a stick as dessert. Feeling lazy? An ice cream bar works, too!

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Also at the Public Museum, the annual Kenosha Unified School District Student Art Show can be viewed through April 24. Artwork created by students from all grade levels throughout the school district is on display. Admission is free.

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

More Monday night music: Carthage College’s March Choral Concert is 7:30 p.m. in Siebert Chapel, with performances by the Carthage Choir, the Carthage Treble Choir and the Carthage Chorale. Tickets are free and must be obtained in advance. Go to carthage.edu/tickets.

