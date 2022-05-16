Today's events for Monday, May 16

Fire up your grill for National Barbecue Day. From hot dogs to hamburgers, steaks and even grilled pineapple, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Head to theNorthside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for the Fiber Arts Company, meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Do you enjoy knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, embroidery, or other fiber art? Bring your work-in-progress, share some patterns, and enjoy the company of other makers for some friendly chit-chat while you work on your projects.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum features art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. And while you’re at the museum, check out the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit. Simply gorgeous!

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

