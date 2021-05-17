Today's events for Monday, May 17

It’s World Baking Day, which is sweet indeed! You don’t have to be a pastry chef specializing in fancy tortes to celebrate this holiday. One of the best things about baking is that there are thousands upon thousands of recipes to choose from, so everyone is sure to find something to suit their specific tastes. Just remember to make enough to share. It’s also Pinot Grigio Day, so enjoy a few sips while the cake is in the oven.
Wait! Before you do anything else today — get your taxes done! Today is May 17, which is the new April 15 as a tax deadline. That means you’re out of time for putting off completing those pesky IRS forms.
May is Golf Month, so head out to one of our beautiful golf courses and practice your swing. Kenosha County’s public golf courses are Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs. Brighton Dale’s White Birch and Blue Spruce courses are 18-hole, par-72 layouts that measure 7,012 and 6,687 yards, respectively. The Red Pines Course is a nine-hole, par-36 layout of over 3,500 yards. Brighton Dale is located in northwestern Kenosha County, adjacent to the Bong Recreation Area, just north of the intersection of highways 75 and 142 in the Town of Brighton. Petrifying Springs Golf Course has 18 holes on 6,000 yards in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers, on Highway A (Seventh Street), a half-mile east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). To reserve tee times for both facilities, visit kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653.
Looking for some high-flying thrills? Go ziplining at Lake Geneva Canopy Tours. This attraction, which opened in 2011, takes visitors soaring among the trees just north of downtown Lake Geneva. The ziplining course covers a wooded area, soaring over ravines, and ends with a downhill zipping race as riders face Lake Como. There’s also a High Ropes Course. For more details, call 262-248-9271 or visit www.lakegenevacanopytours.com.