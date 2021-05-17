Today's events for Monday, May 17

It’s World Baking Day, which is sweet indeed! You don’t have to be a pastry chef specializing in fancy tortes to celebrate this holiday. One of the best things about baking is that there are thousands upon thousands of recipes to choose from, so everyone is sure to find something to suit their specific tastes. Just remember to make enough to share. It’s also Pinot Grigio Day, so enjoy a few sips while the cake is in the oven.

Wait! Before you do anything else today — get your taxes done! Today is May 17, which is the new April 15 as a tax deadline. That means you’re out of time for putting off completing those pesky IRS forms.