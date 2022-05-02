Today's events for Monday, May 2

May is Golf Month, so head out to one of our beautiful golf courses and practice your swing. Kenosha County’s public golf courses are Brighton Dale Links and Petrifying Springs. To reserve tee times for both facilities, visit kenoshacountygolf.com or call 262-697-4653.

Tourism Week freebies continue: Today, all of the Kenosha County dog parks offer free single-day admission. The dog parks are: Carlisle Family Dog Park at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers; Harris Family Dog Park at Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake; and Warren Close Bark Park at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 35610 89th St. in Twin Lakes. The dog parks are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Bonus: Visit K9 Kibble, 5919 Sheridan Road, for one free large biscuit for your dog. The store is open noon to 6 p.m. today.

Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for a New Library Website Open House. Drop by between 3 and 7 p.m. to learn about the library system’s new website, including how to set up an account and how to search for items.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum features art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.

Looking for some high-flying thrills? Go ziplining at Lake Geneva Ziplines & Adventures. This attraction, which opened in 2011, takes visitors soaring among the trees just north of downtown Lake Geneva. The ziplining course covers a wooded area, soaring over ravines. There’s also a High Ropes Course. For more details, call 262-248-9271 or visit www.lakegenevaadventures.com.

