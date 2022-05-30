Today's events for Monday, May 30

We know Memorial Day is the traditional kick-off to the summer season in Wisconsin, but please take a few moments between grilling hamburgers and tossing Frisbees to thank the members of our armed forces who have served this country, especially those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s in their honor that this holiday was created.

Better yet, go to one of the many Memorial Day events in this area today:

Navy Club Ship 40’s Memorial Day Ceremony — featuring a flower and wreath dedication — starts at 9 a.m. in Navy Park, at Sixth Avenue and 54th Street at the harbor.

The Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade hosted by American Legion Post 293 in Silver Lake starts at 9.am. in front of the American Legion Hall, 307 N. Cogswell Drive.

The Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade in Twin Lakes, hosted by American Legion Post 544, starts at 9 a.m. in Mound Prairie Cemetery. The parade starts at 11 a.m., from Lance Park to the Legion Post, 989 Lance Drive.

American Legion Post 21 hosts a 10 a.m. ceremony in Green Ridge Cemetery, 6604 Seventh Ave.

The Sunset Ridge Memorial Park ceremony with American Legion David Leet Post 552 starts at 11 a.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road.

Pleasant Prairie’s Memorial Day Ceremony, with VFW Post 7308, is 11 a.m. in Old St. Mark’s Cemetery, Ninth Court and 78th Street.

VFW Post 1865’s Memorial Day and Flag Retirement ceremonies start at noon at 6618 39th Ave.

The Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans ceremony — including a POW/MIA Service — starts at noon in Library Park, 711 59th Place.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish kick off the 2022 season today, with entertainment and fan perks for the Opening Day game against the Kalamazoo Growlers. The game starts at 4:05 p.m. at historic Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road. Kenosha native Tristan Jass will hold a post-game meet-and-greet with fans, and Tim Allen’s band Conviction will play classic rock after the game in the Kingfish Fish Bowl picnic area. Other local bands will also be performing outside of the stadium gates to entertain fans entering the ballpark. Gates open at 3:05 p.m. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

