Today's events for Monday, May 9

It’s Moscato Day ... or, as my mother calls it, every day! Enjoy the light, sweet wine, which is made with a kind of grape that’s been used for wines in Italy since the Renaissance. All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50. Head to the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., for the Mystery Lovers’ Book Club, meeting from 2 to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read. The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum features art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. And while you’re at the museum, check out the Transparent Watercolor Society’s annual exhibit. Simply gorgeous! Monday night music: Who says Monday night has to be a downer? Not the folks at Union Park Tavern. Start the work week with DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave. They perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening at the venue, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. It almost makes Monday a day to look forward to … almost.