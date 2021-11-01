 Skip to main content
Today's events for Monday, Nov. 1
Today's events for Monday, Nov. 1

Halloween display Petersons pumpkinsjpg.jpg

Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch features pumpkin characters, including horror icons Chuckie and Freddy Krueger.

It’s World Vegan Day, which leaves us with one question: Is candy corn vegan? How about Snickers bars? And Peanut M&M’s? Can you tell we’re working our way though the Halloween candy?

Tonight is the final night to visit Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, with 177 jack-o’-lanterns, starting at dusk at 9210 63rd St. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. Donations are being collected to benefit Safe Harbor Humane Society.

Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for a Family Storytime. The whole family is invited to come and read stories, sing songs and have fun. The free event is 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Tags

