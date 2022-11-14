 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Monday, Nov. 14

American Teddy Bear Day

It’s American Teddy Bear Day ... so give Mr. Snuggles a big hug!

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Mystery Lovers Book Club meets at 2 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Finish your Monday with some NFL action. The Washington Commanders are visiting the still unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles tonight. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

