Today's events for Monday, Nov. 15

It’s Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, so it’s time to let go of that moldy cheese. Unless it’s blue cheese, which is basically 90 percent mold anyway. After you’re finished pitching last month’s leftovers and that 4-year-old carton of buttermilk, get busy baking. It’s also Bundt Cake Day. Isn’t that sweet?

Fiber artists alert! Head to the Northside Library for a gathering this evening. Bring your work-in-progress, share some patterns and enjoy the company of other makers for some friendly chit-chat while you work on your projects. 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, 1500 27th Ave. Admission is free. Space is limited; sign up at mykpl.info/events.

Are you ready for some football? Finish your Monday with a battle for California when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN. SInc it’s Bundt Cake Day, we expect something home baked for our game snacks!

