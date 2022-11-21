Today's events for Monday, Nov. 21

Nov. 21 is Gingerbread Cookie Day, celebrating the traditional spicy/sweet treat. According to Swedish folk tradition, gingerbread man cookies hold magical powers for making wishes come true. (What do we wish for? More cookies!) Here’s another fun cookie fact: The world’s largest gingerbread man cookie was created by the IKEA staff in Oslo, Norway, in 2009. In true IKEA fashion, the cookie no doubt came unassembled.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

The Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights is open daily through Jan. 1 at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38. (Note: closed on Dec. 24-25.) Families can explore the 1.6-mile drive-through light display, featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights. After driving through the lights, patrons can visit Santa’s Workshop for a hot beverage and holiday treats. They can also enjoy the Winter Walk of Lights walking path. In an effort to manage the amount of vehicles entering the light show, tickets must be purchased in advance online for a specific time slot. The entry fee for carloads with up to eight people is $30. Details are at wichristmascarnival.com.

Finish your Monday with some NFL action. The San Francisco 49ers visit the Arizona Cardinals tonight. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.