Today's events for Monday, Nov. 22

Oh, we relish this chance to celebrate! It’s National Cranberry Relish Day, so pile on the tart/sweet topping as we get ready to feast on Thanksgiving.

We could all use some escape from the world. Head to the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave., for the Fantasy/Sci Fi Book Club, meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to come and talk about their favorite books in the sci fi/fantasy genre. Beam us up!

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Are you ready for some football? Finish your Monday with NFL action when the New York Giants visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Rudolph alert! “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the beloved holiday special, airs at 7 tonight on CBS. So saddle up for some reindeer games!

