Today's events for Monday, Nov. 28

It’s French Toast Day ... have it for lunch if you skipped breakfast. Or enjoy Second Breakfast, the most important meal of the day!

The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. This year’s Holiday Light Walk includes the Country Store, fire pits, holiday music and s’more kits. Open 5 to 9 p.m. each day through Dec. 18. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com for updates on Santa’s schedule at the farm.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry has opened its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.

Head to the Pringle Nature Center, inside Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave., for its “Leave No Child Inside: Giving Thanks for Nature!” event. Free, self-guided nature activities are posted at the front door of the Nature Center. This program is suitable for all ages. Come and leave as you like.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Are you ready for some football? Finish your Monday with NFL action when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Indianapolis Colts. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.