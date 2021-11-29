Today's events for Monday, Nov. 29

It’s Chocolates Day, so indulge your sweet tooth. We like ours dark, with hazelnuts ... hint hint.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

Monday night music: Banjo player Bela Fleck gets back to his roots with his “My Bluegrass Heart” tour, which stops tonight in Milwaukee. 7:30 p.m. at the Riverside Theater. Tickets are $35-$65 (plus fees) at pabsttheatergroup.com

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry has opened its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 9. www.msichicago.org.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

Are you ready for some football? Finish your Monday with NFL action when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Washington Football Team. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

