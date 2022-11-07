Today's events for Monday, Nov. 7

We’re halfway through November, which is Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month. So grab a jar of your favorite jelly and start spreading!

Sports agent Molly Fletcher is speaking from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at Carthage College. She will discuss her career as a “game changer” in the sports industry and her successful moves into entrepreneurship and thought leadership. The event is free and open to the public. The program is part of the colleges “Spotlight on Sports” speaker series.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Finish your Monday with some NFL action. The Baltimore Ravens are visiting the New Orleans Saints tonight. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.