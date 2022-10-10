Today's events for Monday, Oct. 10

Gobble, gobble: If you’re craving turkey and stuffing today, head north over the border (now that it’s open). Today is Thanksgiving in Canada.

You might not have the day off from work for Columbus Day, but Six Flags Great America’s Halloween Fright Fest is open for today’s holiday, with kid-friendly fun in the daytime and terrifying thrills after dark. There are haunted houses (for an extra fee), shows and scare-free children’s areas. Fright Fest is open Thursdays-Sundays through October, plus on Halloween, Oct. 31. Find more details at sixflags.com.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Mystery Lovers Book Club meets at 2 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.

Finish your Monday with some NFL action. The Las Vegas Raiders are visiting the Kansas City Chiefs tonight. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.