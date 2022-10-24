Today's events for Monday, Oct. 24

It’s Food Day! For 24 hours, make sure to eat up your health choices and dessert, too. It’s also a reminder to donate to our local food pantries. There are always hungry people in our community, and that is definitely not OK.

It’s the busy season at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm, on highways L and EA in Somers. The pumpkin patch is a Kenosha area tradition known for hand-painted pumpkin characters (which make for adorable Halloween photos). In addition to the pumpkin characters, visitors can enjoy hay rides, pony rides, a corn maze, a petting zoo and a “Giant Jumping Pillow.” The country store and free hand-painted pumpkin displays are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 30. The paid activity area — with the petting zoo, Jumping Pillow, corn maze and other attractions — is open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The cost for the paid activity area is $6 per person Monday through Friday (free for children under age 2).

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

October is a beautiful time in Wisconsin. So ... get out there: Kenosha County hosts plenty of places to enjoy a bicycle ride. The Kenosha County Bike Trail runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Also, the Pike Trail runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.