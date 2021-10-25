Today's events for Monday, Oct. 25

It’s World Pasta Day, so enjoy your favorite dish. Stumped for ideas? There are more than 600 shapes of pasta, including spaghetti, vermicelli, rotini, fusili, penne and capellini.

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Racine Zoo’s is hosting a drive-thru “Halloween Glow” lights attraction, open dusk to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct., 31. The cost is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow

There’s still time to enjoy the fall color, making it a beautiful time to take a cruise. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers a variety of cruises. For more information, log on at www.cruiselakegeneva.com.

Finish your Monday with some NFL action. The New Orleans Saints are visiting the Seattle Seahawks tonight. The game airs at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

