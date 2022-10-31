Today's events for Monday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween — and happy candy hunting. Trick-or-treating is 4 to 7 p.m. today in Kenosha and most local communities. (Sorry, Pleasant Prairie. You had you fun on Sunday.) Remember: Only go to houses with outside lights turned on.

Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch features more than 160 expertly carved pumpkins on display. The pumpkins are lit each night through Nov. 1 at 9210 63rd St. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kenosha County Food Bank. For more information, go to the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page.

Aaron Gundersen’s Haunted Parlor is open 4 to 9 p.m. in the garage at 4451 67th St. There are all sorts of creepy characters, including a Zombie Bride. Admission is free, and Gundersen will hand out candy and free mini pumpkins. Enjoy!

Two Carthage College music students — Lexy Klawonn and Bailey Schneyr — are teaming up for a recital with a Halloween theme. “Tricks & Treats” is 7:30 tonight in the college’s H.F. Johnson Recital Hall. The student performers will provide Halloween candy and encourage the audience to “wear their Halloween costumes to this spooky event.” Admission is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting the Acrylic International Biennial Juried Exhibition 2022, with 45 paintings on display through Nov. 6. This is the debut of this new exhibit, which will continue at the museum, every other year. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday (closed holidays). Admission is free. For more information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Kenosha Public Museum’s Field Station children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.