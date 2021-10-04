Today's events for Monday, Oct. 4

It’s not Tuesday, but it is Taco Day. We can think of several ways to celebrate, and most of them involve a margarita (or three)!

Carthage College is hosting “Meet the Masters,” a concert featuring the college’s the 2021-22 Master of Music Theatre Vocal Pedagogy students. Each of the 17 graduate students will perform a piece of music that highlights who they are as a music theater artist. 8:30 p.m. in Carthage’s Campbell Student Union Auditorium. Admission is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. To get tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets. All audience members are required to wear masks.

The Racine Zoo’s is hosting a drive-thru “Halloween Glow” lights attraction, open dusk to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct., 31. The cost is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 years and younger. Enter the zoo at the 200 Goold St. gate entrance. This is a drive-through only experience; no walking is allowed. www.racinezoo.org/halloween-glow

Fall color is starting to pop, making it a beautiful time to take a cruise. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line offers a variety of cruises. For more information, log on at www.cruiselakegeneva.com.

