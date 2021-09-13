Today's events for Monday, Sept. 13

September is Read A New Book Month, which works out perfectly today, which is also Roald Dahl Day. This day celebrates the creative author, who gave the world such beloved books as “James and the Giant Peach,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda.” The best way to celebrate is by reading one of his stories. Also good: Watching the classic film “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” which Dahl wrote with Ken Hughes. It’s a childhood favorite of millions everywhere (including the staff at the Kenosha News).

The Kenosha Public Museum has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.,. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.

The Mystery Lovers Book Club meets at 2 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. Everyone is welcome to come and talk about a favorite murder mystery. Free admission. There is no registration required or any specific books to read.