Today's events for Monday, Sept. 6

It’s Read a Book Day, so take some time out of your day to relax and read. It’s good for the soul and the mind.

Huzzah! Today is your last opportunity this season to don your best suit of armor and strut around the Bristol Renaissance Faire. Make sure to enjoy the cheese fritters. www.renfair.com.

Today is also the final day to catch the “Animal Super Powers” show at the Milwaukee County Zoo. These huge sculptures by artist Sean Kenney are made from Lego bricks. The Lego show costs $3, in addition to zoo admission. www.milwaukeezoo.org.

The Kenosha Kingfish are done for the season, but the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers are hosting the Phillies today in American Family Field. Discounted tickets available on Miller High Life Monday. For ticket information, go to www.brewers.com.

No plans for Labor Day? Hit the trail: Kenosha County hosts plenty of places to enjoy a bicycle ride. The Kenosha County Bike Trail runs from Anderson Park through Lake County in Illinois on the south, then from 35th Street on the north part of Kenosha County all the way through Racine County. Also, the Pike Trail runs about 10 miles along Lake Michigan, with access points all along the lakefront. Bonus: Use this trail to connect west to the Pike Trail at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

