Today's events for Saturday, April 16:

It’s Save the Elephant Day, which draws attention to the threats posed to these animals. You can celebrate by visiting the elephants at the Milwaukee County Zoo. milwaukeezoo.org.

Find Easter treats today at the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket and Kenosha Public Market. The HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. The Public Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Vault Banquet Hall, 625 57th St. Indoor markets continue each Saturday through April. The outdoor market season starts on May 14.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill. (just off I-94 at Grand Avenue) is open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. today during the park’s Opening Weekend. After two years of COVID restrictions, the theme park is ready for a full season of roller coasters, shows, funnel cakes and long lines for the hottest rides. (It’s also open noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday). Details are available at sixflags.com.

Comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker performs at 7 and 9 tonight at the Kenosha Comedy Club, located inside the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 125 Sixth Ave. Tickets are $25 and $35 (plus fees). For tickets, go to kenoshacomedyclub.com.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit with works by artists Terry Evans (mixed media), Kristie Matteau (acrylic paintings) and George and Ann Rowe (fused glass). The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an April show on the gallery’s south wall called “Spring Fling.” This show showcases the works of Pollard artists in 2D and 3D. The gallery’s north wall features “Art for $100 or Less.” The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting free, self-guided activities for families from April 16 through 23. To take part, just stop by the Nature Center any time the park is open. The free activities will be posted at the front door of the nature center. No registration is required for these “Leave No Child Inside: Spring Break!” activities. The Pringle Nature Center is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. open Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Go to pringlenc.org/events for more details about upcoming events.

In Racine, the annual Peeps exhibit, featuring 162 entries using those colorful marshmallow candies, is open through April 23 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

The Racine Zoo’s Eggstravaganza runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St. Children should bring their own basket. Activities include a hunt for “cluck-cluck doors” throughout the zoo to collect candy; a “trunk hunt” (Easter style trunk-or-treat); and cookie, egg decorating and crafts-to-go. Photos with Easter Bunny will be available for $5. Activities are free with zoo admission: $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (ages 62 and older), $9 for youth (ages 3-15) and $5 for members of the military. There is no charge for children ages 2 and younger.

